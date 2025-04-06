Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fluor by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fluor by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 65,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Fluor by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

