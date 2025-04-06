Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.81.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in RH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

