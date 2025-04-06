Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,634,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

