Rovida Advisors Inc. Acquires 81,250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 325.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 15.7% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 18,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 30,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

