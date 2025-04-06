Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Price

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $14,122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

