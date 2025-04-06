Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $155.60 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.