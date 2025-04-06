RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXST

RxSight Price Performance

RXST stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26. RxSight has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RxSight by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 5.7% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.