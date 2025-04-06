RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. RxSight has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RxSight by 3,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,258,000 after purchasing an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 610.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 384,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in RxSight by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after buying an additional 381,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

