Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Saia by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $1,040,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $322.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

