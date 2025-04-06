Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $126,315,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.