Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 4,187 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

