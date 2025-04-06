Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 438,887 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 523.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,887 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 127,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 91,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.84.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

