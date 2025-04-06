Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 137,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 91.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 563,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 268,484 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTES. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

