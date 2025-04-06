Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zymeworks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $761.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $316,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,935.72. This trade represents a 58.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 57,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $854,781.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,341.56. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,437,977 shares of company stock worth $17,906,778 and have sold 89,601 shares worth $1,336,847. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

