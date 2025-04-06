Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 565 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

YUMC opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

