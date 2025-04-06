Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.