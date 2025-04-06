Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,508,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE LHX opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.