Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of FMC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of FMC by 85.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Barclays decreased their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. FMC Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

