Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.