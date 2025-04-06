Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,761,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,448,000 after buying an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,026,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,394,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 895,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,919,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.