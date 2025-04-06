Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,501,000 after buying an additional 318,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 666,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.46 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.