Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of Altimmune worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.24 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

