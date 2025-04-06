Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,642 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CDW by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 64,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

CDW Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $257.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

