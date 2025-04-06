Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.52 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after buying an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 967.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 916,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $291,024.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,706.85. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $1,091,310.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,331.48. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

