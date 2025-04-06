Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $48.24 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

