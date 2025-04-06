Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.90 and a 200-day moving average of $278.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.48 and a 12-month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

