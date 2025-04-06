Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.29 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

