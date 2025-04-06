Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 167,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $5,246,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

NYSE:TGS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.