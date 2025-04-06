Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.34 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 243,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 144,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

