Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 510.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of KBR worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KBR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in KBR by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $47.57 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

