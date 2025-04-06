Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,494 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 168,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $69,484.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,860 shares of company stock worth $909,039. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.58. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

