Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12,261.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,077.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,336.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,258.38. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72 shares of company stock valued at $96,620 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

