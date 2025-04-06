Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 203,475 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lyft by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 207,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Down 5.6 %

LYFT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

