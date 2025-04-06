Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of SolarWinds worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.38 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

