Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.