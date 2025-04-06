Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,388 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 29,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

