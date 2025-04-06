Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of CarGurus worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in CarGurus by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CARG opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CARG

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.