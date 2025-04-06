Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Citigroup increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

