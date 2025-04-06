Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.61 and a one year high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.