Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Chemours at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chemours by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Chemours by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 105,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Mizuho upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

