Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 5,326 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 349,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

