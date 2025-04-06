Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,331,889 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,331,889 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0398 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.73%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

