Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,376 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 121,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Ares Management by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 80,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,365,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ares Management by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Management from $215.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.38.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total value of $11,239,947.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,052.91. This represents a 69.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

