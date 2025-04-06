Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 264,938 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264,938 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $187,319. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.54.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

