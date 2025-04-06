Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 31,489 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after buying an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $168,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE:CAG opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

