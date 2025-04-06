Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 354,483 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354,483 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,460,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,705,000 after buying an additional 70,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

