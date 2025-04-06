Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 57,865 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 385,818 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,616,000 after acquiring an additional 269,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 0.75. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

