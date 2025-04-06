Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,989 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.68 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

