Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 746,999 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 746,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,395,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 597,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $5,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SQM opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.
