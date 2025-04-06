Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,933,836 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,933,836 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 581,475 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,054,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 128,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,668 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

